UEFA move 2020 Champions League final to Lisbon but Istanbul will hold 2021 final

UEFA have awarded the 2020 Champions League final to Lisbon, Portugal in favor of Istanbul, Turkey.

Istanbul was designated the 2020 Champions League final but UEFA opted to move the final due to coronavirus fears.

Turkey will instead host the 2021 final.

The change could benefit the wider Turkish economy as it is more likely that fans will be able to travel to Istanbul next year than in 2020.

The final will now be played in August UEFA revealed on 18 June.

The final will be a mini-tournament of one-off matches beginning in Lisbon on August 12, with the final on August 23.

Portugal was given the final due to the country not being as badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as other European countries.

A decision has yet to be made over whether fans will be allowed but as things stand no major European league has opened stadiums to supporters.

“If I would answer today then we don’t think we could have spectators but things are changing rapidly,” Ceferin said in a videoconference.

“We don’t know if (it would be) only the local fans, if no fans, or even if fans from different clubs could travel.

“As it looks now, we would decide that we would play without fans but we have to wait because the siutation is changing every day.”

It is also possible that the quarter-final stages and remaining Last 16 second legs could all be moved to Portugal.

“A decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team’s stadium or in Portugal,” a UEFA statement said.