Derby Boss Phillip Cocu Wants World Cup Winner But Faces Competition From AC Milan

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu wants World Cup winner Adil Rami according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Derby have yet to make an offer for Rami but there could be transfer activity before the January window ends.

Cocu was in charge of Fenerbahce last season but Rami did not join until after the Dutch manager left – he signed for the Istanbul based side last August from Marseille on a free transfer.

Rami has struggled for playing time this season and Fenerbahce have given the green light for him to leave.

The 1.90m tall center-back has played just 45 minutes of Super Lig football. In total, he has made five appearances in all competitions this term.

The experienced defender is on high wages earning €2m per-season.

Rami has just six-months remaining on his contract but Fenerbahce have the option to extend by an additional season.

Fenerbahce plan to slash their wage bill and get rid of some of their highest earners, especially ones that do not have a major first-team role.

Derby could however, face competition from AC Milan, Sevilla and the Arab gulf.

Additionally, there is the possibility that Rami returns to Ligue 1.