‘Does not feel right’ – The one Liverpool player in action amid coronavirus disruption reacts to Turkish league derby clash

Besiktas took on Galatasaray in the Super Lig derby at the Turk Telekom Arena on Sunday.

The Turkish league went ahead this weekend despite most European league being suspended amid the coronavirus disruptions.

The match was played behind closed doors without fans.

As a result Loris Karius was the only player contracted to Liverpool who played professional football this weekend.

Karius started in goal for Besiktas and put on an impressive display in goal helping his side keep a clean sheet against their rivals.

The Germany keeper did, however, make it clear that ‘football without our fans does not feel right’.

The Reds loanee also went onto write that there are ‘more important things than football’ in his post-match Instagram post.

Karius then went onto urge ‘everyone’ to ‘please look after each other and be safe’.

Karius has now kept eight clean sheets for the Black-Whites this season.

The Turkish football authorities are planning to keep the league running behind closed doors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sivasspor will take on Antalyaspor in Antalya tonight.