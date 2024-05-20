Dramatic Derby Denies Galatasaray Title Celebration

Galatasaray’s dream of clinching the Turkish league title at home was dashed on Sunday as they fell 1-0 to arch-rivals Fenerbahçe.

The Istanbul derby, played in the 37th week of the Trendyol Super League, was expected to be a Galatasaray coronation. Leading by six points and boasting an unbeaten home record, a draw seemed sufficient for them to claim the championship.

The Istanbul derby was poised to settle the championship race, with Galatasaray needing only a draw. However, a 71st-minute goal by Fenerbahçe defender Çağlar Söyüncü, following a missed corner clearance, threw the title race wide open.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the match, Fenerbahçe snatched a crucial victory, ensuring the title will be decided on the final day of the season next Sunday.

Galatasaray, now on 99 points, require just a draw away to Konyaspor to secure the championship. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, on 96 points, will need a home win against Istanbulspor and a Galatasaray slip-up to snatch the crown at the very last minute.

This dramatic result adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between these two Istanbul giants. The Super Lig title will be decided next week, leaving both teams and their fans on the edge of their seats.

This dramatic derby result keeps the Turkish league title race alive, setting the stage for a nail-biting final round next weekend.

Fenerbahçe, last crowned champions 10 years ago, will be desperate to end their drought, while Galatasaray will be determined to secure the title on the road.