Eddie Newton Trabzonspor manager six-months after leaving Chelsea

Eddie Newton has been appointed Trabzonspor manager on a permanent basis after being appointed caretaker head coach just two games before the end of the 2019-20 season.

Newton left Chelsea just six-months ago to be appointed assistant manager at the Black Sea based outfit.

The former Blues player and coach guided Trabzonspor to the Turkish Cup trophy in just his second game in charge after they beat Alanyaspor 2-0 in the final held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Newton was appointed manager ahead of Trabzonspor’s last game of the Super Lig season against Kayserispor – which also ended in victory.

The Turkish Cup victory was the Black Sea Storm’s first major trophy since 2010.

Newton was assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo when the London outfit won the 2012 Champions League and 2012 FA Cup but he never ended up locking down a permanent managerial role in the Premier League or lower leagues.