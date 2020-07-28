Elneny will return to Arsenal but rival Super Lig clubs wants Egypt international

Mohamed Elneny will return to Arsenal following the end of his loan stay at Besiktas.

The Egypt international is unlikely to extend his deal with the Black Eagles as he is locked in a pay dispute over unpaid wages.

Elneny still has another two years left on his Arsenal contract so as things stand he will return to the Emirates.

Arsenal have, however, received interest in Elneny.

A source close to Trabzonspor informed Turkish-Football that the Egypt international is a target.

The Black Sea based side are keen to sign the midfielder on a loan move.

Elneny would be replacing Badou Ndiaye who will return to Stoke City now that the season has ended.

Trabzonspor have been paying players wages on time and finished the season as runners-up.

The Black Sea based side could also win the Turkish Cup as they have reached the final.

Trabzonspor are planning to build a title-winning squad next season and want Elneny who has already settled in Turkey to make the switch.

The Claret-Blues are not major rivals with Besiktas so it would not be a controversial move.

Trabzonspor have made enquiries to Arsenal and are set to hold talks with Elneny’s Turkish representatives over a potential move.

Elneny played an important role in the Besiktas side that booked a place in the Champions League with a third-place finish.