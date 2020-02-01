Midfielder Will Return To Arsenal Next Season, Could Struggle For Playing Time Under New Besiktas Manager

Mohamed Elneny will return to Arsenal next season following the end of his loan spell at Besiktas.

The Black Eagles have no plans to make his loan spell permanent according to Fotospor.

This is despite Besiktas having a buy clause option.

The latest development follows Sergen Yalcin being appointed Besiktas manager.

The new head coach reportedly does not plan to use his loan players as they will not be with the team next term.

Yalcin wants to build a side for the future and this could see Elneny sidelines for the rest of the season – or at least see his playing time limited.

The Egypt international had previously been a first-choice midfielder under the stewardship of former manager Abdullah Avci.

However, Avci was sacked after a poor run of form culminating in losing seven of his last eight games.

Elneny has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season for the Black-Whites.

Three of the last four league games the 27-year-old started have ended in defeat for the Istanbul giants.

The Egypt international still has another two years remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Besiktas are currently 11 points behind league leaders Sivasspor in the league table.