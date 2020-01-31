Turkish League Previews Week 20 – Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce An Early Super Lig Title Decider? Can Sergen Yalcin Turn Around Besiktas’ Fortunes

2020 Record – 4 Wins 1 Loss

Basaksehir vs Genclerbirligi

Basaksehir lost against Fenerbahce last week but pretty much everyone loses big games away to Fenerbahce. Their home ground is a fortress. I fully expect Basaksehir to bounce back against a weak Genclerbirligi side.

Prediction: Basaksehir Win

Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor

Antalyaspor showed signs of life last week after crushing Denizlispor 3-0 away from home. Konyaspor meanwhile, continue their slump. There is not actually a lot between these two sides. They are equally unpredictable and therefore I am not even going to try to predict this one.

Rizespor vs Besiktas

Besiktas lost again last week. The Black Eagles were beat 2-1 by Goztepe. And the sad part is that it was not even a surprise. But could their fortunes be about to change? Abdullah Avci has been sacked. Sergen Yalcin who has cult status among the fans has replaced him. Over 20,000 turned out to his signing ceremony at the Vodafone Park on Thursday. I am not going to beat around the bush. The Black-Whites really have been terrible. Away games at Rize this time of year are no walk in the park at the best of times. To make matters work Jeremain Lens and Necip Uysal are out. Adem Ljajic, Gokhan Gonul and Burak Yilmaz are all doubts. But if there is one thing Yalcin loves it is a challenge. I think he may just have what it takes to give this side a lift.

Prediction: Besiktas Draw No Bet (-0 Asian Handicap)

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Is this an early title decider? If we factor in that league leaders Sivasspor will at some stage slip up – I mean it would not be the first time we have seen a surprise runaway leader lose momentum towards the end of the season. That leaves Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir in the race. To be fair, out of the sides that currently look like they are in the race it goes without saying that Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce look the strongest. They are also best equipped to cope with the pressure of a title run. The Yellow Canaries brushed Basaksehir aside last week. Beating the Istanbul minnows 2-0 but that was at home and as we established above, their home is a fortress. Trabzonspor meanwhile, are also in great form. Like Fenerbahce they are also strong at home. And this is a huge derby. Expect there to be an extremely hostile atmosphere for the visitors. Trabzon is based in the stormy eastern Black Sea coast a long, long way away from the pleasantries of Istanbul.

Trabzonspor will be without Abdulkadir Omur (Injury) and Anthony Nwakaeme. Omur is a long term absentee but Nwakaeme has been an important player for the home side. Fenerbahce meanwhile, have no new injuries or suspensions.

It is worth pointing out that Trabzonspor have had an extra weeks rest as their match against Malatyaspor was postponed after an earthquake hit the neighboring Elazig region.

Both sides biggest strength is in attack. Vedat Muriqi has 13 goals and five assists for Fenerbahce, Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth, on the other hand, has 15 goals and six assists for Trabzonspor. In many aspects they are similar strikers. The tall, physical strikers have used their strength to great effect this season.

This could go both ways. There is so much on the line and so many factors other than the form book to consider. What I do expect is to see goals. A lot of them. This is likely to be an exciting high scoring affair.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Ankaragucu vs Kasimpasa

AVOID

Gaziantep vs Sivasspor

Are Sivasspor starting to slow down? they needed a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a point at home against Rizespor last week. I still think they have enough to take care of a poor Gaziantep side.

Prediction: Sivasspor Draw No bet

Alanyaspor vs Malatyaspor

Remarkably, Alanyaspor are 3rd in the Super Lig, just five points behind league leaders Sivasspor. And this is no fluke. Erol Bulut is one of the most promising managers in the league. He has been working wonders for the past two seasons now on shoestring budgets. The Mediterranean based side are clear favorites against a Malatyaspor side who just lost manager Sergen Yalcin to Besiktas.

Prediction: Alanyaspor Win

Galatasaray vs Kayserispor

The Lions are in rampant form. Nobody is talking about them as being in the title race which if you ask me is a mistake. They are just eight points behind Sivasspor now and have won their last three games. And they still have a few gears left to shift. Do not write them off yet. Expect another convincing victory against Kayserispor who sit at the foot of the table.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win