Bournemouth secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton in their recent Premier League match.

Enes Ünal, a Turkish national team player, appeared for Bournemouth in the match. He came on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

Goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara, and Antoine Semenyo propelled Bournemouth to the win. Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored the lone goal for Southampton.

Ünal did not get on the scoresheet or provide an assist after being introduced to the game.

The Turkish international has seen his playing minutes increase after recovering from injury.

He has now made an appearance in the last three games for the Cherries but has yet to start since making his recovery.

The striker has yet to score or provide an assist but has played just 35 minutes of Premier League football.

The 27-year-old joined Bournemouth on a €16.5m move from Getafe over the summer after initially joining on a loan move back in February.

With this victory, Bournemouth’s points total increased to 8, while Southampton remains at 1 point.

In the upcoming week, Bournemouth will face Leicester City away, and Southampton will travel to Arsenal.