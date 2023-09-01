Erik ten Hag Explains Why Man United Signed New Transfer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why the club signed Altay Bayindir.

He said that he has been scouting Bayindir for a long time and that he believes the goalkeeper has the skills to succeed in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is confident that Bayindir will make a lot of progress in the coming years and that he will be a valuable asset to the team.

“Yeah, we followed him, scouted him very intensely and we think he has the skills to fit in Man United, to fit in English football,” the manager told journalists at Carrington ahead of the weekend game against Arsenal.

“So, we are really glad that we signed him and we are confident that he will make a lot of progress in the coming period in the coming years and he will be a huge contribution to our game.”

Bayindir has already trained with his new teammates and is expected to be in the squad for Manchester United’s match against Arsenal this weekend.

The match is scheduled for 16:30 BST and will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayindir is a 25-year-old goalkeeper from Turkey. He played an important role in Fenerbahce’s Turkish Cup victory last season.

He is Manchester United’s first-ever player from Turkiye . Ten Hag is confident that Bayindir will make a lot of progress in the Premier League.

