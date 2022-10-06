Europa League: Fenerbahce vs Larnaca – Probable Lineups

Fenerbahce will be without three players against AEK Larnaca in the Europa League Match Day 3 Group B clash at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium tonight.

The Yellow Canaries will be without Luan Peres, Joshua King and Mert Hakan Yandas.

All three players are out injured for the clash.

Head coach Jorge Jesus is likely to give Emre More a starting roll in attack along with Enner Valencia and Michy Batshuayi.

Rising star Ferdi Kadioglu could also get the nod.

Fenerbahce have four points from their first two games and are currently second in the group to Rennes who are first on goal difference, Larnaca meanwhile, have three points and Dynamo Kiev are last having failed to record a point.

The Turkish side are undefeated in their last five games and are coming off the back of a draw against Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

The Yellow-Navy Blues will play their 249th European competition game tonight against the Greek Cypriot opposition; 91 games ended in victory, 54 in draws and 103 in defeat.

Probable Lineups

Fenerbahçe: Altay, Gustovo, Szalai, Serdar Aziz, Ferdi, İsmail, Arao, Emre Mor, Rossi, Valencia, Batshuayi

AEK Larnaca: Piric, Christoforou, Milicevic, Tomovic, Garcia, Mamas, Pons, Gyurcso, Trichkovski, Altman, Olatunji