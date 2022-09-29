Three Turkish wonderkids make Guardian Next Generation 2022 list

Turkish wonderkids Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Zidan Sertdemir made the Guardian newspaper ‘Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football‘ list.

Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football was responsible for the selection of Fenerbahce wondered Arda Guler who enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past season.

Born in 2005, Guler represents the sole player of Turkish origin from the list who was born in Turkey and developed by a Turkish club.

Galatasaray forward Beknaz Almazbekov has also been developed by a Turkish club but was born in Kyrgyzstan and represents his country of birth at international level but is also eligible to play for Turkey.

Back to Guler he has already established himself as a first-team player for Fenerbahce, breaking into the side last season.

The rising star is not first-choice yet but has picked up minutes and already has two goals to his name this season.

The 17-year-old has been closely linked with several major European clubs and is a regular feature in the Turkey international youth sides.

Demir meanwhile, was born in Germany and was one of the brightest prospects in the Bayern Munich academy before being snapped up by Juventus.

The youngster has decided to represent Turkey at youth international level but is still eligible to play for Germany at senior level.

Sertdemir is also of Turkish origin like Demir but was born in Denmark and plays for Bayer Leverkusen who signed him from Nordsjælland this summer.

Named after Zinedin Zidan, the young midfielder has represented Denmark at U16,17 and 19 level but could still switch allegiance and play for the senior Turkey national team.