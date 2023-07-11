Everton Enter Initial Talks For €20m Rated Fenerbahce right-back

Everton are interested in signing Fenerbahce right-back Ferdi Kadioglu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Toffees have been scouting Kadioglu for some time and are impressed with his performances.

Initial talks have been held and negotiations are expected to continue over the next week.

They are looking to strengthen their defence and attack this summer making Kadioglu as he can also comfortably play on either flank and in wing-back as well as winger positions.

He has been a regular in Fenerbahce’s starting lineup since joining the club in 2019, and he scored four times and provided five assists in 48 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

Fenerbahce are reportedly asking for €20m for Kadioglu, who is still under contract until 2026.

The Yellow Canaries are in no rush to sell Kadioglu but will consider selling for the right price.

Sean Dyche is keen on strengthening the team after saving the club from relegation last season. The Toffees are going to have to make changes to become competitive again next term.

Kadioglu is a Turkiye international but was born in the Netherlands and speaks fluent English.

The 23-year-old has made 11 international caps for the Turkiye national team.