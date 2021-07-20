Everton & Leicester City defensive target wants to leave Italian giants, Juventus from €30m

Juventus defender Merih Demiral wants to leave the Serie A giants according to Calciomercato.

Demiral arrived back in Italy today to undergo his medical examinations following his holiday in Turkey.

The 23-year-old turned up at the J Medical centre but his stay could be short-lived.

Calciomercato claim that Demiral wants to leave because he wants regular first team football.

With Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order at Juve playing time could be hard to come by next term under manager Massimilano Allegri.

Juventus are reportedly not against the idea of Demiral leaving either as long as their €30m asking price is met.

The report claims that Demiral’s team are unhappy with the valuation as it could put off potential suitors from making an offer.

Everton and Leicester City remain interested in Demiral but face competition from Roma and Atalanta.

Tottenham reportedly have made enquiries to Juventus for the Turkey international but Atalanta defender Cristian Romero is now a priority.

Demiral was part of the Euro 2020 squad for Turkey this summer.