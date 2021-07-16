Everton prepared to let striker leave this summer for the right price

Everton are prepared to let Cenk Tosun leave this summer for the right price according to The Telegraph.

Per the source, the Toffees are willing to allow ‘up to’ six players leave due to the ‘financial restrictions that are in place this season.

Tosun, James Rodriguez, Andre Gomez, Bernard, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are the six high earners the Toffees would consider selling.

The Turkey international spent the second half of last season on loan at Besiktas.

Tosun ended up suffering another injury blow towards the end of the campaign and missed Euro 2020 as a result.

The experienced forward missed 15 games from April onward after a Patella rupture.

The 30-year-old striker has another 12 months left on his Everton contract.

Besiktas would be unable to offer Everton a high fee for Tosun due to financial restrictions they are under.

However, if the Toffees do not find a club for Tosun this term he could end up leaving as a free agent next season.

Tosun scored three times and provided one assist in three games for Besiktas last term.