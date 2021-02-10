Everton loanee cleared to play for Besiktas after completing quarantine

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun has been cleared to play for Besiktas after completing his quarantine period.

January transfers joining the Super Lig from abroad were forced to undergo a one week quarantine period after arriving in Turkey.

Tosun has tested negative for Covid-19 following his quarantine and will now be cleared to play for Besiktas.

The striker joined Besiktas on loan from the Toffees in January and is set to make his debut tomorrow in the Turkish Cup against Konyaspor.

Tosun has already started training with the Black Eagles team ahead of the mid-week clash and weekend league game against Genclerbirligi on Monday.

The 29-year-old is on loan at Besiktas until the end of the season.

The Turkey international is no stranger to the Black-Whites having originally joined Everton from the Istanbul giants.

Besiktas are currently tied on points with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at the top of the table, separated only by goal difference.