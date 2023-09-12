Everton Midfielder Attracts Interest From Turkish Giants Who Can Still Complete Transfer This Summer

Fenerbahçe is interested in signing Everton midfielder André Gomes according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

He tweeted on X that: ‘Fenerbahce are interested in Andre Gomes who wears the Everton shirt’.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

ÖZEL | Fenerbahçe, Everton forması giyen André Gomes ile ilgileniyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 11, 2023

Sports Digitale also reported on the story which has since been picked up by the Turkish media.

The 30-year-old Portuguese player spent last season on loan at Lille, but his contract with Everton expires at the end of the season.

The midfielder does not appear to be in the plans of Everton manager Sean Dyche and he has not made a single appearance this season.

Gomes has played in the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1, and he has a wealth of experience. He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions.

Fenerbahçe is looking to strengthen its midfield, and Gomes would be a good fit for the team. He is a creative player who can also score goals.

Gomes has made 27 appearances for Lille last season, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

He has also played for Everton, Barcelona, and Benfica.

Gomes is a Portugal international, and he has won 27 caps for his country.

Fenerbahçe is looking to improve its squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Gomes would be a significant signing for Fenerbahçe, and he would be expected to play an important role in the team.

Turkish teams have until September 15 to make transfers as the window shuts later in the Süper Lig.