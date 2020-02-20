Everton ready to take financial loss to get rid of £20m star this summer

Everton have set a £20 million price tag on their out-of-favor striker Cenk Tosun.

The Turkey international joined Crystal Palace during the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season.

Cenk Tosun has made three appearances for Palace since joining and scored during their 2-2 draw with Man City.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, Everton want £20 million for Tosun. The 28-year-old joined the Toffees for £27 million from Besiktas back in January 2018.

Tosun made positive start to his Everton career under Sam Allardyce however, failed to cement his place in Everton’s starting eleven under Marco Silva or Carlo Ancelotti.

Per the source, Everton are prepared to take a loss on Tosun who has two years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside based club.

Tosun was ineligible for Crystal Palace’s 3-1 defeat to Everton earlier this month but is expected to return to first-team action when Roy Hodgson’s side take on Newcastle this weekend.