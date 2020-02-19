Everton & Crystal Palace to scout €20m rated midfielder at Intercontinental Derby

Everton and Crystal Palace will send scouts for Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan who is set to feature in the Intercontinental derby against Galatasaray on Saturday.

A Fenerbahce source informed Turkish-Football that Everton and Palace are among the sides they have given accreditation for the derby.

The Premier League sides will have a representative or club official at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

The Yellow-Navies revealed that Tufan has received interest from Palace and Everton among other European sides.

Tufan’s agent Utku Cenikli recently revealed that several sides are interested in his client who has a €20m release clause.

“Ozan has always wanted to play in Europe. He returned to Fenerbahce and felt he had a debt to pay,” Cenikli said.

“He wants to leave the club as a player who made Fenerbahce a return. And he does have a €20m release clause which will be his way of giving back.”

Fenerbahce take on bitter rivals Galatasaray at home hoping to turn around a poor run of form which has seen them drop points in their last two games.

The Yellow Canaries would suffer a major blow in the title race if they were to lose against the Lions.

Fenerbahce are six points behind leaders Trabzonspor who have a game in hand.

Galatasaray meanwhile are just two points behind the Super Lig leaders.