Everton set to receive €2.5m transfer fee for Dele Alli, midfielder expected to travel to Turkey today

Besiktas have reportedly completed the transfer of Everton midfielder Dele Alli according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles will pay the Toffees a €2.5m loan fee.

Besiktas will additionally have an €8m buy option which will remain active until the end of the season.

Alli will join the Super Lig outfit on a three-year deal if Besiktas exercise their buy option.

The report claims that Alli will arrive in Istanbul this evening as all paperwork has been sorted and personal terms have been agreed.

Fanatik claim that Everton would be forced to pay Tottenham €12m if Alli makes 20 appearances.

As it stands he has played 13 times for the Merseyside-based outfit. Therefore Everton will free up wages and avoid paying a hefty fee for Alli following his move to Besiktas.

Besiktas have had a busy transfer window signing Gedson Fernandes Romain Saiss, Cenk Tosun, Wout Weghorst, Jackson Muleka, Emrecan Uzunhan and Arthur Masuaku.

The Black-Whites have got their season off to a good start and are currently tied at the top of the table with Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and Gaziantep.

The Istanbul-based side are coming off the back of a 4-1 victory over Karagumruk.