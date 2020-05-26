Everton striker could move to Roma as part of £30m deal for Cengiz Under

Roma are considering a potential swap deal with Everton for Moise Kean according to Corriere dello Sport.

Per the source, the Toffees would pay £30m for the Turkish international in a move that would see Kean join Roma on a loan.

The loan transfer would include an obligation to buy after a set number of appearances.

Basaksehir would also welcome such a move as they stand to earn 20 percent of any transfer fee earned from the sale of Under – who joined Roma from the Istanbul based club.

Under still has another three-years remaining on his Roma contract.

The Giallorossi are, however, facing the prospect of financial trouble and the 22-year-old has a strained relationship with current manager Paulo Fonseca.

Under has three goals in 20 appearances for the Italian side this season but has struggled with injury problems.

The Turkey international has never hidden his desire to play Premier League football and he would join Cenk Tosun should he make the move.

Under would have little trouble getting a work visa to play in England should the move go ahead if the transfer fee is £30m.

Additionally, he has been a regular feature in the Turkey international setup for well over the past two years.

Under has six goals in 20 international caps for his country.

Footballers born in Turkey are not eliglble for EU status and have to meet the criteria set by the FA in order to play in England.