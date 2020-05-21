Cenk Tosun makes frank statement on Everton future

Cenk Tosun spoke openly about his Everton future with Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan in a recent interview.

Tosun explained how Carlos Ancelloti expressed his sympathy after hearing of his injury at Crystal Palace.

In fact, Ancelleti was the first to call Tosun following his season-ending injury.

“Carlos Ancelloti was the first to call me after my injury at Crystal Palace,” Tosun said.

“He said how upset he was for me and that he hopes I make a full recovery as soon as possible.

“I thanked him.”

Tosun also made it clear that he still sees himself as having a future at the Blues.

He wants to fight for his place in the team but admitted that he would consider leaving again on loan if there was no chance of him playing.

Tosun moved to Palace on loan in January but his temporary stint was cut short after a bright start following a cruciate ligament injury.

“I have another two years remaining on my Everton contract,” he added.

“I want to prove myself. Everton are a massive club and make big transfers every year.

“There is a lot of competition. I want to make a full recovery, return to 100 percent and get myself back in the team.

“If I win my place back in the side I want to stay here.

“Otherwise another loan could be on the cards.

“But my priority is to stay at Everton and be a success here.”

Tosun was ruled out for the rest of the season and Euro 2020 but with the coronavirus disruptions he could actually return before the current campaign resumes.

Additionally, Euro 2020 has been postponed to summer 2021.