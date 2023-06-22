Everton Target Transfer Move For €20m Rated Fenerbahce Defender

Everton are interested in signing Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to Turkish outlet Star.

Szalai, 25, has been a regular in Fenerbahce’s starting lineup since joining the club in January 2021 making a total of 52 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

He has 35 international caps for the Hungary national team.

Star reports that Valencia, Wolfsburg, and Zenit are also interested in Szalai, while Anderlecht have already made a bid for his signature.

Fenerbahce are reportedly demanding a fee of €20 million (£17 million) for the defender.

West Ham were close to signing Szalai last summer, but the move collapsed in the final stages.

Everton need to improve their defense this summer following the departures of Yerry Mina and Conor Coady.

At 6-foot-2, Szalai would add a physical presence to Everton’s defense. He is also a good passer and can play out from the back.

Everton will face competition from other clubs for Szalai’s signature, but he could be a valuable addition to the team.

Szalai was part of the Fenerbahce team that won the Turkish Cup and finished last season as runners-up.