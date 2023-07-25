Everton & Wolves Want 18-Year-Old Turkish Wonderkid Deniz Dilmen

Deniz Dilmen, an 18-year-old goalkeeper from Istanbul Başakşehir FK, is being pursued by Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Villarreal, and AC Milan according to Sporx.

Dilmen made his senior debut for Başakşehir in June 2022, and his performances have attracted the attention of several European clubs.

Başakşehir manager Emre Belözoğlu has praised Dilmen, saying that he is “the best goalkeeper among his age” and that he has the potential to be a “very important goalkeeper for Turkish football.”

Dilmen became the youngest goalkeeper to ever play a professional game for Basaksehir when he started agaisnt Adana Demirspor last season. Additionally, he was also picked as goalkeeper of the year in the U19 Elite A League.

Dilmen’s contract with Başakşehir expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, and the club is trying to tie him down to a new three-year deal with the promise of being integrated to the team as first-choice goalkeeper.

However, the Premier League duo and the Italian giants are hoping to take advantage of Dilmen’s contract situation and sign him this summer.

Dilmen has been capped at the U16, U17, and U19 levels for Turkey. He is 6’3″ tall and is known for his reflexes and shot-stopping ability.

Başakşehir finished fifth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.