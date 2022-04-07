‘Every game is a final now’ – Ilkay Gundogan comments on Man City future this season

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan revealed his views on the rest of the season in an interview on the official club website.

Gundogan made it clear that ‘every game is a final now’.

City could potentially win the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup this term.

“Every month and every week we need to try to be in the best possible shape to try to train as good as possible,” Gundogan said.

“I think these are the main points and to obviously be ready and try to keep the confidence as high as possible.

“I think we did quite well in the last couple of weeks and obviously with the international break that we had it was very important to start the first game after that break with a victory.

“Now, as Pep (Guardiola) said, it is game by game because every game is a final now.

“We all play football for these types of games, and we have had it in the last few years and every single year that we came into this period where we know that every game is a big one.

“The next two or three weeks are very decisive, all of the games are decisive now to be honest.

“We cannot expect [Liverpool] to drop any points. Obviously next week we have a chance in a direct duel against them in our home stadium and to try to beat them and open up the gap a little bit more.

“We play as good and as successful as possible and we know that we need to win all of our remaining games.”

The midfielder of Turkish origin scored eight times and has provided six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

In total Gundogan has scored 47 times and provided 33 assists in 245 appearances in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan has already won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with Manchester City.

The midfielder is the most decorated player of Turkish origin in the history of the Premier League.

City are currently three points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League, will face the Reds in the FA Cup semi-finals and will face Atletico Madrid next in the Champions League quarter-final second leg after winning the first-leg 1-0 at the Etihad.