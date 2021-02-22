‘Feel sorry for him’ – Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak involvement in first Everton goal

Liverpool lost 2-0 against rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday in the Premier League.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for the visitors who beat the Reds at Anfield.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak started his third successive game for Liverpool but got off to a rough start.

Richarlison scored on three minutes and part of the blame was directed at Kabak after the game – although he was not exactly the only player at fault.

Speaking on Premier League Productions former Liverpool player Michael Owen said he felt sorry for Kabak as he went through what the defender went through in the lead up to the opening goal.

“We highlight Henderson with his man Richarlison and James (Rodriguez) with Kabak,” said Owen.

“Kabak is thinking ‘right where is James, that’s my man’. But all of a sudden, Richarlison goes into an offside position. Now he (Kabak) has got two problems.

“He’s got this (Rodriguez) but this guy Richarlison has floated into his area. He’s thinking ‘shall I go?’ It’s very difficult for him. I feel sorry for him. But all of a sudden he has given two problems within a split second.”

Kabak made two tackles, three interceptions and two clearances over the course of the 90 minutes. He made 86 passes at 93 percent accuracy. (Whoscored)

The defeat was the Reds fourth in a row in the Premier League and saw the reigning champions stay in 6th place but Everton joined them on 40 points and have a game in hand.

The Reds take on Sheffield United next away from home in the Premier League.