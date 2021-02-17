‘Huge Bear Hug’ – Liverpool fans spot Jurgen Klopp hug Ozan Kabak after Champions League display against RB Leipzig

Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday evening.

January signing Ozan Kabak made his debut in the competition for the Reds starting at centre-back alongside Jordan Henderson.

Questions were asked about Kabak following his Premier League debut against Leicester City which saw the Reds lose 3-1 at Anfield.

Kabak silenced his doubters against Leipzig putting on a man of the match display.

The performance pleased head coach Jurgen Klopp who was spotted giving Kabak a big hug after the game.

The moment was spotted by several Liverpool fans on Twitter.

Huge bear hug from Klopp for Ozan Kabak, who was brilliant tonight. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 16, 2021

If you think of Klopp warm hug, you will be motivated to play for Liverpool, there is nothing like victory, it bring moral inside of you — Festus Johnson (@Okonofi) February 17, 2021

Getting the Klopp hug is when Kabak knows he’s made it. Welcome to the family Ozan… #LFC pic.twitter.com/aArwRCFHMl — EssinemLFC (@essinem7) February 16, 2021

Klopp gave Kabak a massive bear hug at full time. He was quietly really good. Certainly didn’t play like a twenty year old CB. #LFC — Danny (@dlmjnk) February 16, 2021

Kabak absolutely dominant throughout, great performance from him. Klopp giving him a massive bear hug there! #beast #kabak — Nick Pennington (@nickpenno) February 16, 2021

The manager has had rotten luck on the injury front with Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ruled out until the end of the season.

Kabak was signed on loan from Schalke in January but has been given very little time to settle in as Klopp has run out of options at the back.

The defender became the first Turkey international to start a Champions League game for Liverpool in the process.

Kabak is likely to keep his place in the team when Liverpool take on rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League next.