Fenerbahce 1-3 Galatasaray: Henry Onyekuru & Radamel Falcao help Lions break curse of the Sukru Saracoglu

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 3-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu in the Intercontinental derby on Sunday.

The victory was their first away to Fenerbahce this century. It has been 23 years since the Lions last beat their bitter rivals on the road.

It was Fenerbahce who took the lead when when referee Halil Umut Meler awarded Fenerbahce a penalty for Marcao’s challenge on Vedat Muric – which Galatasaray protested.

After a VAR check Max Kruse was given the green light to take the spot kick which he converted.

Galatasaray did manage to equalise just before half-time when Omer Bayram’s cross was headed in by Ryan Donk.

Fenerbahce actually started the second half the stronger side with Galatasaray sitting back.

Yellow-Navies manager Ersun Yanal ended up getting sent off on 67 minutes starting a negative chain of events.

There was another controversial penalty incident this time in Galatasaray’s favor.

Henry Onyekuru won the penalty which Colombia international Radamel Falcao converted.

Younes Belhanda ended up geting sent off next for the visitors after slapping Deniz Turuc.

The Fenerbahce midfielder was also shown a red card for his reaction leaving both teams down to 10 men.

The Nigeria international who missed several one-on-one chances earlier in the game went onto become the hero when he finally scored in the 7th minute of additional time.

The goal was Onyekuru’s first of the season and ended up being the decisive goal.

The win took Galatasaray joint top at the top of the table on equal points with Trabzonspor and Sivasspor.