Fenerbahce bow out of Europa League despite victory over Sevilla

Fenerbahce bowed out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday despite beating Sevilla 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu in the Last 16 second-leg.

The Yellow Canaries ended up losing 2-1 on aggregate after losing the first-leg in Spain 2-0 last week.

Enner Valencia put Fenerbahce ahead from the penalty spot on 44 minutes just before half time.

Valencia ended up scoring his third goal in the Europa League and his 27th in all competitions this season.

Despite exiting the competition head coach Jorge Jesus revealed that he was proud with the teams performance.

Fenerbahce ended up pushing Sevilla to the wire and it was narrow margins that separated the two sides.

“I am proud of my players for the performance of my team. We played a good match, but we could not pass the round,” Jesus said after the game.

“We were superior in the first half, they were superior in the second half and they scored two goals. I do not agree with his comment about today.”

Fenerbahce will now avert attention to the title race and Turkish Cup.