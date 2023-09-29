Fenerbahce Crush Basaksehir 4-0 to go Top of the Super Lig

Fenerbahce crushed Basaksehir 4-0 at home in the Super Lig on Thursday to go top of the table.

Alexander Djiku opened the scoring on 5 minutes before Leo Duarte doubled the score after putting the ball in his own net.

Sebastian Szymanski made it three for the home side on 20 minutes and bagged his brace in the second half to wrap up a man of the match performance.

Szymanski now has four goals and one assist in five league games for the Yellow Canaries this season.

Fenerbahce have now won an impressive 15 games in a row in all competitions.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have won all six league games scoring 13 times and conceding just three. The Istanbul giants are two points ahead of rivals and reigning champions Galatasaray who are second.

Fenerbahce face Rizespor next at home in the league before facing Spartak Trnava away from home on Thursday in the UEFA European Conference League.