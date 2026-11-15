Fenerbahçe Gain Crucial Edge in Liverpool Defender Transfer Race Thanks to Nathan Aké Connection

Fenerbahçe hold a decisive off-pitch advantage over AC Milan, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor in the race to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk—with Yellow Canaries defender Nathan Aké emerging as the key figure behind the scenes.

With the 35-year-old Netherlands international’s Anfield contract set to expire on 30 June 2027, reports in Italy and Türkiye have linked Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor with a three-way Süper Lig battle alongside Serie A giants AC Milan to secure Van Dijk on a free transfer next summer.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale dreams of bringing Van Dijk to San Siro—hoping the Dutchman’s childhood admiration for Rossoneri defensive icons Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta will sway his decision— but the Italian club cannot match the financial packages on offer in Istanbul.

The Nathan Aké Factor and Istanbul Tour

Beyond financial muscle, Fenerbahçe possess a major personal trump card in Netherlands teammate Nathan Aké, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Van Dijk and Aké share a close friendship off the pitch, with both players’ families spending regular time together.Following Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League visit to Istanbul last week—where Fenerbahçe claimed a memorable 3–2 victory—Aké’s wife, Kaylee, personally showed Van Dijk’s wife, Rike, around the city.

Social media posts shared by the pair from Istanbul quickly caught the attention of supporters, fuelling speculation that Van Dijk’s family has already been given a firsthand introduction to life in the Turkish metropolis.

What Van Dijk Said After Playing at Kadıköy

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Van Dijk openly admitted that he had closely followed Fenerbahçe’s matches because of Aké and praised the electric atmosphere in Kadıköy:

“I knew what the atmosphere here would be like because Aké is a very close friend of mine and I had watched the matches he played here,” Van Dijk said. “I had already seen how good the atmosphere is.”

Van Dijk has also refused to rule out leaving Merseyside at the end of the 2026/27 campaign. Addressing his contract standoff following Liverpool’s recent Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, the Reds skipper stated:

“If my contract is renewed, that would be great. If not, I will continue my career somewhere else.”

Fenerbahçe and AC Milan Also Set to Clash Over Massire Sylla

Before going head-to-head for Van Dijk ahead of the summer window, Fenerbahçe and AC Milan could lock horns in January over another defensive target.

Both clubs are tracking 21-year-old Senegalese centre-back Massire Sylla, who has impressed in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise. Standing at 1.96m, Sylla has been on Fenerbahçe’s scouting radar for some time, while Milan’s recruitment team has submitted glowing reports and is preparing an opening bid for the winter window.

For more updates on player movement between England’s top flight and Turkish football, explore our complete 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.