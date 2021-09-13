Fenerbahce held to draw against Sivasspor

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw against Sivasspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Yellow Canaries ended up dropping points for the first time this season in the process.

The Istanbul giants opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Bright Osayi-Samuel found the back of the net.

Pedro Henrique Konzen ended up equalising for Sivasspor from the penalty spot just before the end of the first half.

The home side were unable to break the deadlock in the second half and ended up settling for their first draw of the season.

Fenerbahce had won their previous three league games heading into the Sivasspor clash.

Following the draw the Yellow-Navy Blues dropped into 3rd place but on equal points with leaders Besiktas, 2nd placed Trabzonspor and Konyaspor in 4th position – all on 10 points.

Fenerbahce kick off their European campaign next on Thursday 16 September when they face Eintracht Frankfurt.