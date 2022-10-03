Fenerbahce hold Besiktas to draw, Dele Alli starts in first Istanbul derby

Besiktas took on Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby in the Super Lig on Sunday at the Vodafone Park Stadium.

Everton loanee Dele Alli started his first Istanbul derby for Besiktas.

Alli covered the most distance in the first half but struggled to really get into the game and was involved in a position that almost resulted in a penalty against Attila Szalai.

The 26-year-old was taken off in the 72nd minute for Rached Ghezzal.

The home side did have a goal disallowed in the first half but Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia squandered two chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The Black-Whites could have won it late on when Rachid Ghezzal crossed a freekick to find Wout Weghorst who hit the post with a header.

Besiktas have now gone three games without a victory, drawing twice and losing once.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, have gone four games now without defeat, winning three and drawing one.

The draw saw 6th placed Black Eagles increase their points tally to 15 points, meanwhile, Fenerbahce trail by one point in 7th position.

The Yellow Canaries do, however, have a game in hand and could overtake Besiktas.

Besiktas take on Giresunspor away next Saturday while Fenerbahce face AEK Larnaca in the Europa League on Thursday followed by Fatih Karagumruk in the Super Lig, both games will be played at home.