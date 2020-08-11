Fenerbahce hold talks with Everton striker over summer transfer

Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozgolu has reportedly held talks with Cenk Tosun over a summer transfer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Belozoglu has been in contact with Tosun and will make Everton a formal offer to loan the striker if he gives a positive response.

Belozoglu has close ties to the Turkey national team setup and technically is still a Fenerbahce player.

The 39-year-old played several games as a caretake player-manager last season.

The midfielder has a lot of influence in Turkish football but it would still be an impressive feat if he were to convince Tosun to join Fenerbahce considering his allegiances to Besiktas.

Tosun made a name for himself at Besiktas, a move to rivals Fenerbahce even if it were just a loan transfer would be controversial.

The striker is a fan favorite at Besiktas and the club would like to have him back but they would not be able to afford him in their current financial state.

Tosun joined Crystal Palace on loan in January but his temporary stay was cut short following a season-ending injury.

The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time at Everton and does not appear to have a future at the club.

However, he does have another two-years remaining on his contract.

If Tosun were to join Fenerbahce it would be a loan move as the club cannot afford to sign him on a permanent deal.