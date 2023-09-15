Fenerbahce Hope to Sign Everton Midfielder Today

Fenerbahce is in talks with Everton to sign midfielder Andre Gomes according to Hurriyet.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries want a central midfielder who can also play in the defensive midfield position, and Gomes is a target.

Gomes is not in Sean Dyche’s plans at Everton and wants to play regularly this season – something unlikely to happen if he stays.

Fenerbahce are trying to push through an agreement with Everton but have alternative targets in case a deal is not reached.

The Süper Lig window runs until September 15, later than most European leagues.

Gomes was loaned to Lille last season and had a good run with the French club. Everton is not opposed to selling Gomes, even though the English transfer window has closed.

It is still up in the air whether Gomes will be transferred to Fenerbahce on Turkish deadline day.

Gomes is a 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder who has played for Benfica, Valencia, Barcelona, and Everton.

He is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions in midfield.

Fenerbahce is a major club in Turkiye and are hoping to challenge for the league title this season.

They will also participate in the European Conference League but Gomes would have to wait until January to get registered as UEFA squad submissions have shut.