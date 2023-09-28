Fenerbahce Interested in January Move For Arsenal Midfielder

Fenerbahce are still interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, and could make an early move for the 31-year-old in the January transfer window according to Fichajes.

Jorginho has fallen out of favor at Arsenal since the arrival of Declan Rice, and could be looking to leave in January in search of more playing time.

Jorginho has made six appearances in all competitions this season and did play 45 minutes in the North London derby against Tottenham last week but was criticised for his mistake that led to Tottenham’s second equaliser.

Fenerbahce are not the only club interested in Jorginho, with Barcelona and Juventus also reportedly monitoring his situation.

If Jorginho does decide to leave Arsenal in January, Fenerbahce could be an attractive option for him, as they would offer him the chance to play regular first-team football.

The Yellow Canaries are currently second in the Super Lig but have a game in hand and are competing in the Europa Conference League.

It is also possible that Jorginho could run down his current contract at Arsenal and move out as a free agent next summer.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to leave Arsenal in January will be up to Jorginho himself.