Fenerbahce Make Move For Arsenal Midfielder, Arteta Reportedly Green Lights Exit

Fenerbahçe has been interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for a long time according to Fotomac.

Per the source, their efforts to sign him have been unsuccessful so far but there has been a development.

Arsenal had previously not been convinced to sell the midfielder, and their coach Mikel Arteta had not approved the sale.

Arteta is now reportedly open to letting Partey leave.

Football Transfers also report that Arteta will listen to offers for Partey who has attracted interest from Juventus.

Juve will have to wait until January if they want to sign him as the Serie A transfer window has shut but Fenerbahce have until 15 September to complete a potent move.

Juventus will closely monitor Partey’s performance at Arsenal and will start making initiatives in the next transfer window.

Fenerbahce would be able to offer Partey regular playing time from now until at least January if he were to join.

Partey has played this season but as a right-back and his latest injury set back could see him struggle to get back into the side especially in midfield with Declan Rice being in form.

Partey has a contract with Arsenal until 2025 and has played for the Premier League side since 2020.

He is a versatile player who can play in the midfield and right-back positions. He is a strong and physical player who is good at winning the ball back and is also a good passer and dribbler.