Fenerbahce Offer Wilfried Zaha €15m Wage Packet in Bid to Complete Transfer

Wilfried Zaha is edging closer to a move to Fenerbahce, according to Fotomac.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast winger is out of contract with Crystal Palace at the end of the month and is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club.

Fenerbahce have reportedly offered Zaha a three-year deal and a wage packet including commissions worth €15 million.

Lazio are also interested in Zaha, but they are reportedly unable to match Fenerbahce’s financial offer.

Zaha has been at Palace since 2013 and has 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 appearances in all competitions.

He has also been capped 30 times by Ivory Coast and has five goals for the national team.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Zaha would be a major signing for Fenerbahce and would give them a significant boost in their quest to win the Champions League.

The transfer is still not finalized, but Zaha is reportedly considering a move to Fenerbahce.