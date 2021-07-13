Fenerbahce plan to use Mesut Ozil to help sign Arsenal full-back Kolasinac

Fenerbahce plan to use Mesut Ozil to help sign Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are keen on signing Kolasinac and feel Ozil could help convince the Bosnia international to put pen to paper.

READ: Mesut Ozil Attacked By Knife-Wielding Moped Gang In London, Arsenal Teammate Sead Kolasinac Fights Them Off

Reportedly, the Fenerbahce board have asked Ozil to give Kolasinac a good reference and talk to him about making the move.

Ozil and Kolasinac were teammates at Arsenal and became close friends.

Kolasinac was famously involved in an incident where he helped defend off armed robbers who tried to rob Ozil and himself in north London.

The 28-year-old has 12 months on his contract and the report claims that Mikel Arteta does not have plans for him.

Kolasinac made just one Premier League appearance last season and spent the second half of the season on loan at Schalke 04.

Fenerbahce are in the process of rebuilding their squad after another disappointing league campaign which saw them finish 3rd.

The Yellow Canaries appointed Vitor Pereira as new manager last week and want to get their transfers completed as early as possible to build a team capable of mounting a title challenge next term.