Fenerbahce release transfer statement regarding Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta

Fenerbahce have released an official transfer statement regarding Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta.

The Yellow Canaries confirmed they are in talks with Aston Villa over Samatta in a statement released on the stock exchange.

The statement read: “We are in talks with Mbwana Samatta and Aston Villa over his transfer.”

READ: Turkish League Round Up 2: Galatasaray roar against reigning champions, Besiktas & Trabzonspor slip up

Samatta is expected to undergo his Fenerbahce medical and complete his transfer today.

The Tanzania international could be registered in time for the Intercontinental Derby clash against Galatasaray over Sunday.

The 28-year-old is currently in Istanbul after arriving in the city yesterday.

Fenerbahce hinted that Samatta made the trip via a Tweet on their official Twitter account.

🛬 ✅ 🔜 🖋 — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 23, 2020

The striker has scored just one Premier League goal since joining Villa in an £8.5m move from Genk in January and has fallen behind Keinan Davis and Ollie Watkins in the pecking order.

Samatta did not feature in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in Villa’s opening Premier League game of the season.