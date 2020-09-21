Turkish League Round Up 2: Galatasaray roar against reigning champions, Besiktas & Trabzonspor slip up

Galatasaray made light work of reigning champions Basaksehir in the second round of games in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Lions got their season off to a great start with a 3-1 win against Gaziantep but their first real test was expected to be Basaksehir – who got off to an awful start losing 2-0 away to newly-promoted Hatayspor.

Radamel Falcao scored the opener from the penalty spot for the Lions taking his season tally to three goals and one assist in two games.

Younes Belhanda wrapped up a convincing victory with a sublime finish with the outside of his foot in the second half.

Head coach Fatih Terim has managed to get his side looking settled and very early on in the campaign despite several changes to the team.

Arda Turan, Emre Kilinc, Elabdellaoui and Taylan Antalyali – all summer arrivals – all started against Basaksehir.

Worrying times for Basaksehir but Galatasaray are already looking like title favorites.

Besiktas meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor. The game kicked off amid controversy.

Initially, the match was expected to be called off after reports of a coronavirus epidemic spreading among the Scorpions camp but the rumors were denied and the match went ahead.

Cyle Larin put Besiktas ahead on 33 minutes but Gokeniz Bayrakdar equalised on 85 minutes for the visitors.

Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton is already facing the heat after losing the first game of the season against Besiktas and then being held to a goalless draw against Denizlispor over the weekend.

The Black Sea based side lose several key players this summer including Alexander Sorloth who was directly involved in 44 goals last season.

It looks like it is going to be a rocky start to the campaign. Newton has to get a grip of the situation as Trabzonspor are notorious for sacking managers.

Galatasaray are currently leaders but Fenerbahce could go top with a victory against Hatayspor if they win by four goals tonight.