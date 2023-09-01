Fenerbahce Reveal Financial Details of Man United Transfer & Send Farewell Message

Fenerbahçe announced the financial details of the transfer of Altay Bayindir to Manchester United today.

The Yellow Canaries released a statement that United paid €5 million for Bayindir’s transfer, and they have agreed to a 20 percent share of the next sale and €1 million if the future sales price exceeds €10 million.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Altay has also signed a 4+1 year contract with United.

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç explained the Altay transfer in his statement after the transfer.

He said, “We gave Fenerbahçe’s goalkeeping position to Altay at the age of 21. Everyone was surprised at that time. He became the captain of Fenerbahçe in a short time.

“We could not agree with Altay on time, not because the negotiations continued, but because we thought ‘Our son, we will find a middle way’.

“After January, Altay became a free agent. Naturally, the offers came too. He could have easily gone to another club.

“A huge offer came from Manchester United, but since he was a free agent, there was no situation that concerned Fenerbahçe.

“Altay extended his contract with Fenerbahçe without any obligation. He is still very young for a goalkeeper. I hope God helps him to represent both our country and Fenerbahçe abroad.”

In other words, Altay could have left Fenerbahçe for free after his contract expired in January, but he chose to extend his contract with the club for one more year.

This allowed Fenerbahçe to get a transfer fee for him, and it also gave them a share of any future transfer profits.

Altay’s decision to stay with Fenerbahçe shows his loyalty to the club and his commitment to helping them succeed.

Fenerbahce bid farewell to Altay with the following statement: “Good luck Fenerbahçe’s Son Altay Bayındır.

“You are leaving behind a story today with Çubuklu, whom you said hello to at the age of 21…

“You had a hard time, maybe you were very sad, we were very sad, but you never gave up on believing in Yellow Navy Blue and loyalty to this jersey!

“Now a new challenge begins for you!

“Remember that your club and your fans are always with you!

“Fenerbahce is always your house!

“Our hearts are always with you!

“Our pride of achievements.

“Happiness will be our happiness!

“Your path is clear.

“Good luck!”