Fenerbahce set to announce Jorge Jesus as new manager

Fenerbahce are set to announce Jorge Jesus as their new manager following talks with the Portuguese manager.

Jesus arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for negotiations yesterday.

Fenerbahce confirmed talks in an official statement made on the Istanbul stock exchange.

The statement read: “Negotiations with Jorge Jesus are underway.”

Turkish clubs listed on the stock exchange are obliged to disclose transfer talks before announcing the deal.

Jesus is expected to put pen to paper to a one-year deal over the next 24 hours.

Fenerbahce will make another statement at some stage today regarding the details of the deal.

Jesus will become the second Portuguese manager to take charge of Fenerbahce after Vitor Pereira should the move go ahead.

The 67-year-old manager will replace Ismail Kartal who guided the Yellow Canaries to a second-place finish in the Super Lig this season.

Fenerbahce will have to navigate past a tricky Champions League playoffs in order to make the group stage.

The board want to appoint Jesus and complete summer transfers as soon as possible for the squad to settle before the playoff games.

Jesus has previously managed Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Al-Hilal, and Flamengo, this will be his first managerial post in Turkey.