Fenerbahce slip up against 9 man Karagumruk, Konyaspor win again

Fenerbahce slipped up against nine-man Karagumruk, drawing 1-1 against the Istanbul based side in the Super Lig on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Pesic gave Karagumruk the lead on 31 minutes but ended up getting Burak Bekaroglu and Caner Erkin sent off just minutes later.

Mesut Ozil equalised for Fenerbahce from the penalty spot on 40 minutes.

The Istanbul giants looked as if they would go ahead and win the game in the second half but failed to capitalise on their opponents having two players sent off.

The Yellow Canaries suffered another blow to hopes of being in the title race this season as a result, falling 16 points behind leaders Trabzonspor 18 games into the season.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have now been held to a draw in their last two league games.

Konyaspor meanwhile, kept their title hopes alive after beating Konyaspor 3-1 away from home.

The Anatolian Eagles won their third game in a row in the process and closed the gap with leaders Trabzonspor to just nine points.

As things stand Konyaspor look like the only side other than third placed Basaksehir who offer Trabzonspor a challenge at the top of the table.