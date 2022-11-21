Fenerbahce star scores brace in World Cup opener for Ecuador

The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicked off on Sunday at the Al Bayt stadium between the hosts and Ecuador.

Fenerbahce star Enner Valencia ended up being the star of the show for the South American side scoring a brace and having a goal disallowed.

Valencia thought he opened the scoring early on but had his goal disallowed after VAR ruled it offside.

The striker did end up putting his side ahead from the penalty spot soon after.

Valencia wrapped up a star performance with a well timed header to double the lead.

The experienced forward won the player of the match award for his performance.

Enner Valencia wins the first Player of the Match award of the World Cup 👏 pic.twitter.com/6sLm36RY82 — GOAL (@goal) November 20, 2022

The striker headed into the tournament in great form for his club side who went into the World Cup break as Super Lig leaders.

Valencia scored 13 times and provided four assists in 12 league games for the Yellow Canaries this season. The 33-year-old also scored twice in the Europa League group stage which Fenerbahce ended up winning.

The victory moved Ecuador into first place in Group A, Qatar meanwhile are last. The South American side will face Netherlands on Friday 25 November.