Arsenal could be at risk of losing Jorginho, who joined the club in January from Chelsea.

Ajanspor journalist Arda Birben reports that Fenerbahce want a new number 6 and are in talks with three sports management to get a deal done.

One of the three players the Yellow Canaries want is Jorginho.

The Turkish transfer window is still open until September 15, and Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Italy international midfielder.

Fenerbahce are also interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City and Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis.

Ndidi and Rodriguez have one year left on their contracts with their respective clubs, while Jorginho has an option to extend his contract with Arsenal until 2025.

Jorginho has only played 17 minutes for Arsenal since the start of the season, and he has been dropped by Italy’s new head coach, Luciano Spalletti.

This lack of game time could make him more likely to leave Arsenal, especially if Fenerbahce make a formal offer for him in September.

Losing Jorginho could be a blow to Arsenal, as he is an experienced midfielder who could help them to challenge for the Premier League title this season. However, the club may be willing to let him go if they receive a good offer.

Fenerbahce want to strengthen the side to boost their chances of challenging for the league title and penetrating deeper into European competition.