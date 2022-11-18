Fenerbahce target Rangers striker for January transfer

Fenerbahce are interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have draw up a three man shortlist for a new forward in the winter transfer window.

Fenerbahce are also targetting Atalanta forward Luis Muriel and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Istanbul giants are concerned about their attack with Enner Valencia and Michy Batshuayi both on international duty for their countries, Ecuador and Belgium, respectively, at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Morelos will enter the last six-months of his contract in January and has yet to agree an extension with the Scottish giants.

Out of the three transfer targets Morelos would be the cheapest option for Fenerbahce.

The Colombian striker has struggled with his fitness this season and lost his place in the starting line-up to summer signing Antonio Colak.

Morelos still has three goals and one assists in 19 appearances for Rangers this term.

Fenerbahce are keen on the 26-year-old and do not want to break the bank in January.

The Yellow-Navy Blues head into the World Cup break as league leaders, two points ahead of bitter rivals Galatasaray.