Fenerbahce terminate Mesut Ozil contract, playmaker linked with new club

Fenerbahce have terminated the contract of Mesut Ozil according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Fenerbahce terminated the 33-year-old’s contract after a meeting held today.

Ozil has struggled for playing time at Fenerbahce and had been dropped from the squad for most of last season.

The report claims that Ozil will remain in Istanbul and join rivals Basaksehir.

The former Arsenal man has been linked with an exit for a while, he unfollowed the club on social media earlier this summer.

Newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus also revealed that Ozil could not play for the Yellow Canaries again when asked about his future in a recent press conference.

“He had his time, his space,” Jesus said in a press conference. “He has a beautiful history in Turkey, no one can take it away from him.

“He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me.”

The former Germany international joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal in January 2021 on a free transfer after being frozen out the squad under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Ozil went onto score nine times and provided three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Yellow Canaries.