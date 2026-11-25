Fenerbahçe face Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk—managed by former Türkiye international Arda Turan—in London on Wednesday night in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase.

With both sides separated by just a single point in the race for a knockout play-off place, Wednesday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge represents a pivotal test for the Yellow Canaries as they look to build on their statement victory over Liverpool on Matchday 4.

Match Details Information Competition UEFA Champions League (League Phase – Matchday 5) Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Kickoff 20:00 GMT Venue Stamford Bridge, London Referee Michael Oliver (England) Assistant Referees Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring (England)

Champions League Standings and Recent Form

Fenerbahçe enter Matchday 5 sitting 19th in the 36-team League Phase table with five points from their opening four fixtures (one win, two draws, and one defeat). In their previous European outing in Istanbul, the Turkish giants overturned a deficit twice to claim a 3–2 victory over Premier League side Liverpool.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who continue to host their European home fixtures outside Ukraine due to the ongoing war, sit two places behind Fenerbahçe in 21st with four points from four matches. Under Turan’s guidance, the Ukrainian side have remained competitive in the league phase and will welcome Fenerbahçe to west London looking to leapfrog the Turkish club in the standings.

Team News: Aké and Asensio Ruled Out

Fenerbahçe head into Wednesday’s trip to England with two confirmed injury absences, according to Anadolu Agency.

Defender Nathan Aké and forward Marco Asensio have both been ruled out as they continue their respective injury recoveries and will not feature at Stamford Bridge.

Follow every Turkish side’s continental results, standings, and UEFA coefficient progress in our Turkish Clubs in Europe 2026/27 guide, or visit our Fenerbahçe coverage hub for the latest updates from London.