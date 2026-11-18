Turkish football is enjoying one of its strongest collective European campaigns in recent memory during the 2026/27 season, with four Süper Lig clubs holding knockout-stage qualification positions across all three UEFA club competitions at the November international break.
With Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe both competing in the UEFA Champions League league phase—highlighted by Fenerbahçe’s dramatic 3–2 victory over Liverpool and Galatasaray’s back-to-back wins against Lille and VfB Stuttgart—alongside Beşiktaş sitting inside the top eight of the UEFA Europa League and Trabzonspor contending in the UEFA Conference League, Türkiye sits 9th in the UEFA five-year country coefficient rankings.
This evergreen hub tracks every Turkish club’s 2026/27 European standings, results, upcoming fixtures, and UEFA coefficient points.
2026/27 Turkish Clubs in Europe: Overview
(Standings and points verified as of 17 November 2026)
UEFA Champions League (2026/27): Galatasaray & Fenerbahçe
For the first time in the expanded 36-team league phase format, Türkiye has two representatives in the UEFA Champions League proper after Fenerbahçe navigated three qualifying rounds—eliminating Górnik Zabrze, Sturm Graz, and Olympique Lyonnais—to join direct entrants Galatasaray.
Galatasaray (18th — 6 Points)
After opening with defeats against Sporting CP and Barcelona, Okan Buruk’s side ignited their campaign with consecutive victories over LOSC Lille (4–2 away) and VfB Stuttgart (2–0 at home) ahead of next Tuesday’s high-profile clash against Aston Villa at RAMS Park.
Fenerbahçe (19th — 5 Points)
Fenerbahçe rebounded from a heavy Matchday 3 loss at Aston Villa by claiming a statement 3–2 victory over Liverpoolin Istanbul on 4 November, lifting the Yellow Canaries into 19th place at the halfway mark of the league phase.
UEFA Europa League (2026/27): Beşiktaş
Having swept through three qualifying rounds against FC Midtjylland, Hradec Králové, and Kauno Žalgiris, Beşiktaş sit 8th on seven points—occupying the final automatic Round of 16 qualification berth ahead of Matchday 5.
UEFA Conference League (2026/27): Trabzonspor
After dropping into the Conference League following a Europa League play-off defeat to Ferencváros, Trabzonspor have collected six points from their opening three fixtures—sitting 12th in the 36-team standings with three league-phase matches remaining before the December cutoff.
UEFA Country Coefficient Ranking (2026/27)
Türkiye holds 9th place in the UEFA five-year association club coefficient standings with 53.074 points—maintaining a crucial cushion inside the top 10, which guarantees the Süper Lig champions direct entry into the UEFA Champions League league phase for the 2028/29 season.
2026/27 Club-by-Club Coefficient Breakdown
(Total points divided by 5 participating Turkish clubs = 7.900 seasonal coefficient points)
Related Guides on Turkish-Football.com
-
Süper Lig 2026/27: Complete Table, Top Scorers, Title Race & January Transfer Window Guide
-
Türkiye National Team 2026/27: Complete Squad, Fixtures, Results & UEFA Nations League Guide
-
Turkish Players in the Premier League: Complete 2026/27 Squad, Stats & Transfer Guide
-
Turkish Players in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues: 2026/27 Squad Guide