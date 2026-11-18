Turkish football is enjoying one of its strongest collective European campaigns in recent memory during the 2026/27 season, with four Süper Lig clubs holding knockout-stage qualification positions across all three UEFA club competitions at the November international break.

With Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe both competing in the UEFA Champions League league phase—highlighted by Fenerbahçe’s dramatic 3–2 victory over Liverpool and Galatasaray’s back-to-back wins against Lille and VfB Stuttgart—alongside Beşiktaş sitting inside the top eight of the UEFA Europa League and Trabzonspor contending in the UEFA Conference League, Türkiye sits 9th in the UEFA five-year country coefficient rankings.

This evergreen hub tracks every Turkish club’s 2026/27 European standings, results, upcoming fixtures, and UEFA coefficient points.

2026/27 Turkish Clubs in Europe: Overview

(Standings and points verified as of 17 November 2026)

Club Competition League Phase Pos P W D L GF GA GD Pts Current Zone Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 18th (of 36) 4 2 0 2 8 9 -1 6 Knockout Play-Offs (Unseeded) Fenerbahçe UEFA Champions League 19th (of 36) 4 1 2 1 6 11 -5 5 Knockout Play-Offs (Unseeded) Beşiktaş UEFA Europa League 8th (of 36) 4 2 1 1 11 8 +3 7 Direct to Round of 16 Trabzonspor UEFA Conference League 12th (of 36) 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6 Knockout Play-Offs (Seeded) İstanbul Başakşehir UEFA Conference League Eliminated in Q2 — — — — — — — — Eliminated (1–3 agg. vs Inter Turku)

UEFA Champions League (2026/27): Galatasaray & Fenerbahçe

For the first time in the expanded 36-team league phase format, Türkiye has two representatives in the UEFA Champions League proper after Fenerbahçe navigated three qualifying rounds—eliminating Górnik Zabrze, Sturm Graz, and Olympique Lyonnais—to join direct entrants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray (18th — 6 Points)

After opening with defeats against Sporting CP and Barcelona, Okan Buruk’s side ignited their campaign with consecutive victories over LOSC Lille (4–2 away) and VfB Stuttgart (2–0 at home) ahead of next Tuesday’s high-profile clash against Aston Villa at RAMS Park.

Matchday Date Fixture Venue Result MD 1 9 Sep 2026 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon L 1–3 MD 2 13 Oct 2026 Galatasaray vs FC Barcelona RAMS Park, Istanbul L 1–4 MD 3 21 Oct 2026 LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille W 4–2 MD 4 3 Nov 2026 Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart RAMS Park, Istanbul W 2–0 MD 5 24 Nov 2026 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa RAMS Park, Istanbul 17:45 GMT MD 6 8 Dec 2026 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray OPAP Arena, Athens 20:00 GMT MD 7 19 Jan 2027 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord RAMS Park, Istanbul 17:45 GMT MD 8 27 Jan 2027 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray Parc des Princes, Paris 20:00 GMT

Fenerbahçe (19th — 5 Points)

Fenerbahçe rebounded from a heavy Matchday 3 loss at Aston Villa by claiming a statement 3–2 victory over Liverpoolin Istanbul on 4 November, lifting the Yellow Canaries into 19th place at the halfway mark of the league phase.

Matchday Date Fixture Venue Result MD 1 10 Sep 2026 Fenerbahçe vs AS Roma Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul D 1–1 MD 2 14 Oct 2026 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe Villa Park, Birmingham L 0–6 MD 3 20 Oct 2026 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul D 2–2 MD 4 4 Nov 2026 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul W 3–2 MD 5 25 Nov 2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe Volksparkstadion, Hamburg 20:00 GMT MD 6 9 Dec 2026 LASK vs Fenerbahçe Raiffeisen Arena, Linz 20:00 GMT MD 7 20 Jan 2027 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul 17:45 GMT MD 8 27 Jan 2027 Atlético Madrid vs Fenerbahçe Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid 20:00 GMT

UEFA Europa League (2026/27): Beşiktaş

Having swept through three qualifying rounds against FC Midtjylland, Hradec Králové, and Kauno Žalgiris, Beşiktaş sit 8th on seven points—occupying the final automatic Round of 16 qualification berth ahead of Matchday 5.

Matchday Date Fixture Venue Result MD 1 17 Sep 2026 Beşiktaş vs Olympique Marseille Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul W 4–1 MD 2 15 Oct 2026 TSG Hoffenheim vs Beşiktaş PreZero Arena, Sinsheim W 3–2 MD 3 22 Oct 2026 Beşiktaş vs Crystal Palace Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul D 2–2 MD 4 5 Nov 2026 Celtic vs Beşiktaş Celtic Park, Glasgow L 2–3 MD 5 26 Nov 2026 Beşiktaş vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul 17:45 GMT MD 6 10 Dec 2026 Bayer Leverkusen vs Beşiktaş BayArena, Leverkusen 20:00 GMT MD 7 21 Jan 2027 Beşiktaş vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul 17:45 GMT MD 8 28 Jan 2027 Omonia vs Beşiktaş GSP Stadium, Nicosia 20:00 GMT

UEFA Conference League (2026/27): Trabzonspor

After dropping into the Conference League following a Europa League play-off defeat to Ferencváros, Trabzonspor have collected six points from their opening three fixtures—sitting 12th in the 36-team standings with three league-phase matches remaining before the December cutoff.

Matchday Date Fixture Venue Result MD 1 15 Oct 2026 KuPS Kuopio vs Trabzonspor Tammelan Stadion, Tampere W 4–2 MD 2 22 Oct 2026 Trabzonspor vs Hearts Papara Park, Trabzon W 2–0 MD 3 5 Nov 2026 Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg Papara Park, Trabzon L 0–1 MD 4 26 Nov 2026 CSKA Sofia vs Trabzonspor Vasil Levski Stadium, Sofia 20:00 GMT MD 5 10 Dec 2026 Trabzonspor vs FK Jablonec Papara Park, Trabzon 17:45 GMT MD 6 17 Dec 2026 Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade 20:00 GMT

UEFA Country Coefficient Ranking (2026/27)

Türkiye holds 9th place in the UEFA five-year association club coefficient standings with 53.074 points—maintaining a crucial cushion inside the top 10, which guarantees the Süper Lig champions direct entry into the UEFA Champions League league phase for the 2028/29 season.

2026/27 Club-by-Club Coefficient Breakdown

(Total points divided by 5 participating Turkish clubs = 7.900 seasonal coefficient points)

Club Qualifying Pts League Phase Pts Bonus Pts Total Pts Coefficient Contribution Fenerbahçe (UCL) 5.0 4.0 6.0 15.0 +3.000 Galatasaray (UCL) — 4.0 6.0 10.0 +2.000 Beşiktaş (UEL) 5.0 5.0 0.0 10.0 +2.000 Trabzonspor (UECL) 0.0 4.0 0.0 4.0 +0.800 İstanbul Başakşehir (UECL) 0.5 — 0.0 0.5 +0.100 Türkiye Total (2026/27) 10.5 17.0 12.0 39.5 7.900

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